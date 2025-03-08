Rochester Mayor Kim Norton heads to the National League of Cities in D.C.

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Mayor Kim Norton will soon be heading to the National League of Cities in Washington D.C.

City leaders from across the country join to discuss federal policies and advocate for solutions.

Norton, who serves as a National League of Cities Board member, is also chairwoman of the group’s Human Development Advocacy Committee.

Mayor Norton plans to meet with Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar and Congressman Brad Finstad to talk federal funding.

“We’re wanting to make sure that the funds that have been promised us are going to carry over to the next one, so this is our opportunity to sit down with them and say ‘you know can you help us assure that the projects we already started are going to come to fruition?’ That we get the support that we need from them to make sure the administration follows through on those promises,” Norton said.

Mayor Norton will participate in a variety of sessions and meetings focusing on issues such as housing, healthcare, and education.