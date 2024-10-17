Rochester Mayor Kim Norton discusses endorsement, upcoming election

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With election season fast approaching, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton discussed several election topics leading up to November.

That includes her endorsement given to Randy Schubring for City Council President. She said endorsements aren’t something she has done in the past but decided it was something that was needed this year.

“Given what’s happened through this election cycle, I decided it was time that I really needed to ensure that several years that I’m mayor anyway, that were all working together as a team and I did endorse Randy Schubring as someone who I thought could work well with me on the agenda that I ran on as mayor twice already,” Norton said.

Norton also mentioned safety concerns in regards to the election, saying she doesn’t expect there to be any more than any other election.