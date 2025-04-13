Rochester man’s heart attack leads to life of lending hands

Jeffrey Zeigler was going for a run along Cascade Lake in Rochester on a Saturday in October 2023. What the distance runner didn't expect, was he would undergo a heart attack that day.

(ABC 6 News) – Jeffrey Zeiger was going for a run along Cascade Lake in Rochester on a Saturday in October 2023. What the distance runner didn’t expect, was he would undergo a heart attack that day.

Fast forward two years, months of rehab, recovery and laying in bed, Zeiger said he was grateful to have the near-death experience.

“I’m glad I had it because it showed me how to be a better person, how to appreciate what we have here,” he said.

The heart attack changed Zeiger’s way of life. He doesn’t waste a second in frustrating over the inconveniences life throws at him, nor does he wallow over what happened in the past or worry about the future.

“I no longer wanted to complain about someone who was driving too fast in front of me or too slow or someone who was tailgating,” Zeiger said. “I never wanted to complain again.”

Zeiger is dedicating his second chance at life to being like the good Samaritan who gave him chest compressions when he collapsed and the firefighters who delivered first aid.

He wanted them to know how grateful he was for the fire crew who responded that day. Craig Berg was one of those firefighters on scene, and he said its been great to see Zeiger make a miraculous recovery and show his gratitude.

“Jeff has shown up to the fire station numerous times. He kind of showed up one day and knocked on the door and we immediately recognized him,” Berg said.

Zeiger is committed to honoring the first responders who put their lives on the line everyday to save people like him. That’s why he is working to raise money for a bench at Cascade Lake honoring the first responders who dedicate themselves to serving others.

“To recognize us and our efforts as well is very appreciated and we’re very grateful for that recognition,” Berg said.

It’s Zeiger’s small way of saying thanks for saving his life.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe click here.