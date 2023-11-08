Rochester man to stand trial in one of three criminal sexual conduct cases

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man will stand trial on one charge of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–lewd exhibition, child under 16 present after two other cases were dismissed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Eric David McConnell, 42, is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing March 12, 2024, followed by a jury trial March 18.

According to court documents, a 15-year-old girl told law enforcement that in November of 2022, she had gotten a car ride from McConnell, who allegedly touched himself lewdly in front of her.

Two other criminal sexual conduct charges against McConnell were dismissed Wednesday.

According to court documents, Connell was accused of molesting a child under age 13 between 2009 and 2011.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office dismissed the 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct charge based on alleged lack of evidence.

Two other children told law enforcement that McConnell had exposed himself and touched himself lewdly in front of them when they were both children under age 16.

The 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed as the statute of limitations had passed by the time the charge was levied against McConnell in 2023m according to court records.

McConnell was previously charged with indecent exposure in 2015, and pleaded guilty in 2016.