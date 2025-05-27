Rochester man taken into custody ahead of criminal sexual conduct, malicious punishment trial

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant after missing his pretrial hearing last week.

Ezequiel Rojas-Gasca failed to appear for a pretrial hearing on May 20, on a charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 and two charges of malicious punishment of a child–less than substantial bodily harm.

When Rojas-Gasca missed his pretrial hearing, Olmsted County Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

He was taken into custody Friday, May 23, and is held on $200,000 bail with or without conditions.

Rojas-Gasca’s pretrial hearing was rescheduled for June 24, followed by a trial beginning June 30.