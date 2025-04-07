Rochester man sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2024 16th Avenue shooting

(ABC 6 News) — One of the men involved in a 2024 Rochester shooting on 16th Avenue SE was sentenced on Monday.

Scott Bunch, 34, was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting took place near the Falcon Landing Apartments complex, and while no one was injured in the shooting, a building and vehicle were struck.

Alonzo Kelly, 30, was also sentenced for his role on the shooting on January 27.

Bunch will serve his prison sentence at the St. Cloud Minnesota Correctional Facility and will receive credit for 209 days already served in jail.