Rochester man sentenced to 5.8 years for rape of 13-year-old

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man received a sentence of 70 months, or about 5.83 years, after being convicted of raping a juvenile.

Jonathan Mark Tompkin, 37, was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old, using a gun to force her to comply, in August of 2023.

According to court documents, Tompkin used Snapchat’s map feature to locate the child as a local user, then track her to her home.

He later pleaded guilty to three counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile.

Tompkin received 3 days’ credit for time spent at the Olmsted County ADC in court Monday, April 21.

He was ordered to spend his lifetime on probation following his release.