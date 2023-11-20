Rochester man sentenced to 48 months after deadly crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was sentenced to 48 months, or 4 years, at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, after killing a 22-year-old woman in an April 2022 car crash.

Deng Tong Kwel, 21, was ordered to begin his prison sentence immediately after his Olmsted County hearing Nov. 20.

Kwel was also ordered to pay $3,119 in restitution.

