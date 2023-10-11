Rochester man sentenced to 17.5 years after murder plea

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was sentenced to about 17.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree assault in a 2020 shooting.

Ty’Jhuan Anderson, 23, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder without intent, 1st-degree assault, and felon in possession of a firearm after a shooting at Essex Park Apartments in October of 2020.

Eighteen-year-old Mikayal Gordon of Rochester died in the shooting, and another male victim was severely injured.

Judge Christa M. Dailey sentenced Anderson to 210 months, or about 17.5 years, at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for his 2nd-degree murder–without intent, while committing a felony plea.

Anderson received credit for 426 days spent in custody since the 2020 shooting.

Anderson was also sentenced to 134 months for his 1st-degree assault–great bodily harm conviction and 60 months for his felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Both of those sentences will be served concurrently with the murder sentence, however, and will not add to Anderson’s total time in custody.

According to court records, Anderson entered his guilty plea in April, then failed to appear for his presentencing interview, which was scheduled for June 8, then rescheduled for June 12.

Olmsted County issued a warrant for Anderson’s arrest June 26. He was taken into custody June 28, according to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, where he remained until his sentencing Oct. 11.

Anderson previously pleaded guilty to drug possession in Mower County. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

