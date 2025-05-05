Rochester man returns to plead guilty to rape of child

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man returned to Olmsted County Court after being convicted of production of child pornography in federal court.

Kevyn Bradley Heath had already been sentenced to 252 months, or 21 years, in prison. He has been housed in the Sherburne County Jail since federal charges were filed.

On May 5, he also pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under age 3.

Heath was sentenced to 168 months, or 14 years, with credit for 374 days spent in custody since his arrest.

The Olmsted County sentence will be served concurrently, or at the same time as his federal sentence.

Heath was also ordered to spend 10 years on probation following his release.