Rochester man re-arrested on firearm warrant

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was re-arrested on firearm charges after failing to appear for a hearing earlier this year.

Jorge Lozano, 26, was accused of pointing an AK-47 rifle at a man in June of 2023.

Lozano was scheduled to appear at a plea hearing for his 2nd-degree assault charge April 10, and when he failed to attend his hearing, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lozano was taken into custody May 24, according to court documents, and remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $20,000 bail with conditions, or $50,000 bail with no conditions.

He is scheduled to appear for a new plea hearing June 12.

Lozano was also arraigned on misdemeanor 4th-degree DWI, traffic, and shoplifting charges Tuesday, May 28.