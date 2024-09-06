Rochester man pleads not guilty to child pornography charges

ABC 6 NEWS — A Rochester man has entered a not guilty plea to one felony charge of disseminating child pornography and two felony charges of possession of child pornography.

David Snyder, 34, appeared in Olmsted County Court Sept. 5 for an omnibus hearing.

The charges came following a tip that the Rochester Police Department received in April, which Snyder alleged had Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), or child pornography, on his Snapchat account.

The charging document alleges that multiple explicit images and videos were found on Snyder’s account — images and videos which Snyder allegedly received before sending them to himself.

Court documents also claim Snyder’s Snapchat account was banned in December of 2023, around the time the alleged incident took place.

Snyder had an initial appearance for the charges at the Olmsted County Courthouse on July 2, where he entered a not guilty plea to all three charges. ‘

He was granted a conditional release on the grounds that he makes all future court appearances, keeps the court informed of his location and does not possess any firearms, among others.

Snyder’s next appearance in court is scheduled for November 19 in Olmsted County for a settlement conference. He’s currently scheduled for a pre-trial on April 1, 2025 with a jury trial beginning on April 7.