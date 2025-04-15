Rochester man pleads guilty to interference with a dead body

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Timothy Loftus, 43, has pleaded guilty to interference with a dead body and 2nd-degree controlled substance crime.

Loftus allegedly gave 28-year-old Tia Arleth fentanyl, causing her fatal overdose, and then he allegedly hid Arleth’s body in a trailer near his house before transporting her to the Haverhill Township field where she was found in 2022.

All other charges against Loftus have been dropped in the plea deal.

Loftus will serve 100 months in prison. His sentencing is set for July 7.