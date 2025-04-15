Rochester man pleads guilty to interference with a dead body, not guilty to 3rd-degree murder in overdose death case
(ABC 6 News) — Timothy Loftus, 43, has pleaded guilty to interference with a dead body and 2nd-degree controlled substance crime.
Loftus allegedly gave 28-year-old Tia Arleth fentanyl, causing her fatal overdose, and then he allegedly hid Arleth’s body in a trailer near his house before transporting her to the Haverhill Township field where she was found in 2022.
However, Loftus pleaded not guilty to the 3rd-degree murder charge.
Loftus will serve 100 months in prison if the court accepts his plea and dismisses any remaining charges against him.
Loftus’ sentencing is set for July 7.