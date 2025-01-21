Rochester man loses $14,300 to crypto scam

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Police Department says a 70-year-old Rochester man was scammed out of $14,300 last week.

According to RPD, the man reported he received a text message saying his iPhone was corrupted. The message urged him to call a specific phone number with a 312/Chicago area code to protect his banking information.

When the man called the number, he was instructed to withdraw funds and buy cryptocurrency. The man made two transactions and lost a total of $14,300 to the scam.