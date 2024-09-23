Rochester man injured in Hwy 56 crash

(ABC 6 News) — At around 11:45 AM on Monday morning, a Rochester man was injured in a Highway 56 crash in Goodhue County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, the crash occurred when a Buick Lucerne was northbound on MN Hwy 56, and a Ford F150 was westbound on 490th St when they collided in the intersection.

The passenger of the Ford F150, 83-year-old Robert Dickerson, was transported to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neither of the drivers of the F150 or the Lucerne were injured in the crash.

Also responding to the crash were Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Kenyon Police Department, Kenyon First Responders, and North Memorial Ambulance.