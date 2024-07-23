Rochester man injured in Hubbard County crash

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester man, 74-year-old William Ryan, sustained minor injuries from a car crash in Hubbard County on Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two vehicles crashed around 6 AM after one car crossed in front of another on Highway 64.

Ryan was taken to the hospital while the other driver was not hurt. Both were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.