Rochester man injured in crash after striking a tree in Brownsdale

(ABC 6 News) – A man has been injured in a crash after striking a tree in Brownsdale on Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 9:37 a.m. on Pleasant St. SW in Mower County.

A 58-year-old Rochester man was driving north on Highway 56 when he left the road and struck a tree, according to MSP.

The identity of the man and the condition of his injuries is not being released until 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Brownsdale Fire Dept., and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

