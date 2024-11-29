Rochester man held on drug sale, possession charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is held on $150,000 bail with no conditions, or $50,000 bail with conditions after multiple drug arrests, according to RPD.

Jack Ryan Farrell, 24, was originally taken into custody May 3, 2024, after police responded to a medical call at a parking lot in the 3700 block of Broadway Avenue North.

According to court documents, police found Farrell unconscious in the driver’s seat of a parked, running vehicle.

Court documents allege that Farrell had a large amount of cash and a piece of scorched tin foil on his person, that he showed signs of drug use, and that he had previously encountered police during a drug call in late March.

Police took Farrell into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and allegedly found a plastic bag with 549 partial and full M30 pills, which later tested positive for fentanyl, in the car’s lower door compartment.

Court documents also allege that Farrell admitted to selling M30 pills in the past, but said the 549 partial and complete pills in his car were for personal use.

He was released on $50,000 bail with conditions.

Farrell was re-arrested Nov. 18 after police pulled a car over with inoperable tail- and headlights.

Court documents allege that Farrell was a passenger, and when the officer who pulled the car over noticed a strong smell of marijuana, he passed over a plastic baggie containing marijuana flower.

The officer detained Farrell based on alleged signs of intoxication while applying for a search warrant, and allegedly located 133 Xanax, or alprazolam pills on Farrell, as well as 9 partial or broken pills.

Farrell appeared on the new charge of 5th-degree drug possession Wednesday, Nov. 27.

He is scheduled to appear again in Olmsted County Court Dec. 18.