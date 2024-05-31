Rochester man faces threat, assault charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged Friday with threats of violence and domestic assault.

Police claim officers went to the 1900 block of 42nd Street NW Thursday night for a fight involving a weapon.

According to RPD, a man said 32-year-old Lawrence Oakgrove initiated a fight, then threatened him with a knife around 9:30 p.m.

Court documents claim Oakgrove told police the other man had started a physical fight outside the residence.

Police took Lawrence into custody May 30. He was released on $0 bail with conditions, or $20,000 bail with no conditions May 31.