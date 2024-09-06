Rochester man faces sexual assault, DWI charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces seven criminal charges after an incident Sunday, Sept. 1.

Ahmed Ismail, 43, faces felony 3rd- and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, as well as a charge of felony terroristic threats, two misdemeanor domestic assault charges, and two charges of driving while intoxicated.

According to court documents, Rochester police responded to a home in NW Rochester, where a woman said that Ismail had struck her with an open hand, threatened to kill her, then drove his vehicle into the garage door and wall.

The woman also said Ismail reversed the vehicle, then drove toward her until she fled into a home, according to court documents.

Police conducted a traffic stop in the 4100 block of Valley Drive Northwest and took Ismail into custody, noting damage to the front bumper and grill, according to court documents.

The woman later told police that before the incident with the car, Ismail had sexually assaulted her.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 17.