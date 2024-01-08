Rochester man faces multiple drug, fire arm charges

By KAALTV

Rochester Man Facing Multiple Drug and Firearm Charges

(ABC 6 News) – A late night blown stop sign lead to drug and gun charges for the man behind the wheel.

According to Rochester Police Department, officers pulled over a driver on the corner of 11 Avenue and 7 Street Northwest, at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.

After pulling the driver over, officers say they found a bag of cocaine. The discovery led to a continued search of the car; police allegedly turned up a gun and more than 40 pills officers suspect to contain MDMA.

Officers then arrested 25-year-old Don Morgan shortly after.

Morgan now faces multiple drug and gun charges.