Rochester man faces multiple drug, fire arm charges
(ABC 6 News) – A late night blown stop sign lead to drug and gun charges for the man behind the wheel.
According to Rochester Police Department, officers pulled over a driver on the corner of 11 Avenue and 7 Street Northwest, at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.
After pulling the driver over, officers say they found a bag of cocaine. The discovery led to a continued search of the car; police allegedly turned up a gun and more than 40 pills officers suspect to contain MDMA.
Officers then arrested 25-year-old Don Morgan shortly after.
Morgan now faces multiple drug and gun charges.