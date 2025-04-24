Rochester man faces juvenile rape, coercion charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of repeatedly raping a teenager, and facilitating her sexual assault by other men.

Matthew Albert Theye, 40, appeared on the following charges in Olmsted County Court April 24: 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile–penetration, causes injury, use of coercion; two charges of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile–penetration; electronic child solicitation, and electronic communication with a child relating to or describing sexual conduct.

Judge Lisa R. Hayne granted Theye $10,000 bail with conditions, including GPS monitoring, or $100,000 bail with no conditions.

According to court documents, Rochester police learned that between June and December of 2024, a teenager under 16 had been repeatedly sexually assaulted.

An adult witness told police she had seen sexual messages between the teenager and Theye through Snapchat.

According to court documents, the teenager told police that she had met Theye on an adult dating website, but later told him she was well below 18.

Theye allegedly told the victim he did not care, and the two met in person, then Theye took her to his home on County Road 19.

While at Theye’s home, they allegedly engaged in sexual conduct, which injured the teenager. Then Theye allegedly invited three other men over to the home, who all raped her.

According to court documents, the juvenile told police she felt like she had to do what Theye instructed and was afraid to tell anyone.

The teenager described nine other incidents where Theye allegedly snuck in her bedroom window and sexually assaulted her–once while she was asleep.

Court documents allege that police located multiple baggies and buckets of marijuana at Theye’s house, as well as sexual implements the teenager had described to police.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 7.