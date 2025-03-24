Rochester man faces charges after alleged BB gun assault

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting a person with a BB gun.

Ashton Hyde, 21, faces charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a BB gun in public, and 5th-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Hyde was arguing with another man about a THC canister when he pulled out the BB gun and began threatening the man. The man ran away from Hyde, so Hyde began chasing him and firing the BB gun, shooting him in the leg.

Hyde then allegedly got into his car and began chasing down the man.

A witness reported that he saw two young males running around, and that one male was chasing the other while firing a BB gun. The witness also reported that his vehicle was struck by multiple BBs.

After speaking with the victim, police located Hyde’s vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and found a BB gun as well as additional BBs and CO2 cartridges in a bag on Hyde’s person. Hyde was arrested for suspected assault.

If convicted of 2nd-degree assault, Hyde faces 1-7 years in jail, a $14,000 fine, or both.