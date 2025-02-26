UPDATE: Rochester man appears in court on 13 cyber sex crime charges

(ABC 6 News) – John Matthew Timmerman of Rochester appeared in court Thursday, Feb. 27, on 13 charges related to online solicitation and sexual exploitation of children.

Timmerman faces the following felony charges: 3 counts of electronic communication relating to or describing sexual contact with a child; 2 counts of possession of child pornography; 2 counts of possession of child pornography–minor under 14; 1 counts of disseminating child pornography–minor under 14; 2 counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance or pornographic work; 2 counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance or pornographic work–child under 14; and 1 count of child solicitation.

He is held at the Olmsted County ADC on $150,000 bail with conditions or $750 bail with no conditions.

In October of 2024, Rochester police received cyber tips related to someone soliciting minors to produce Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM), or child pornography.

Rochester police realized there were also 2022 and 2023 cyber tips related to the same suspect — Timmerman, who lives in SW Rochester. Police searched his residence and seized several electronic devices.

According to court documents, Timmerman said he uses social media, but denied chatting with anyone on his phone. Timmerman allegedly told police they could look at his personal phone, but not his work phone.

In November of 2024, Rochester police searched Timmerman’s personal phone and two work phones. One of the work phones had 44 different Facebook accounts Timmerman appeared to have created to impersonate minors.

The other work phone allegedly had 5 Facebook and Instagram accounts Timmerman created to impersonate minors.

If a child blocked Timmerman on one account, he would send messages from another, according to court documents.

Police claim that several of the accounts had been messaging minors, that he had 169 victims in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and other countries.

Timmerman allegedly solicited many of the victims to produce CSAM — and when many did, he would threaten to send the explicit video or photos to their friends, family, sports teams, and other.

Some of the victims would beg Timmerman not to send their photos to people and would threaten to end their life, Timmerman would continue to threaten the victims with disseminating their photos,” court documents read. “Through chats, Timmerman extensively coerced his minor victims to engage in end-to-end encrypted (live) Facetime calls for sessions that lasted sometimes in excess of 20 minutes. During some of these calls he would record or screenshot their images.”

Timmerman’s case mirrors that of Valentin Silva Quintana, a Winona man sentenced to 27 years for coercing children into producing CSAM.

According to court documents, Timmerman allegedly had at least one victim in Olmsted County — a juvenile male who sent photos and video of himself to what he thought was a juvenile girl.

“About a month later, he received about 100 messages that would say ‘hello”’ ‘remember me’ Timmerman would then send Victim 1 the photos and video he previously took of himself. Timmerman threatened to send the photos to Victim 1’s ex-girlfriend,” court documents read.

In July 2024, Timmerman allegedly contacted 14 victims between ages 13 and 17, many of which he coerced into sexual activity and conversations on-camera by threatening to send pictures and videos to friends and family.

In August 2024, he allegedly had 88 victims between ages 10 and 17, police allege. In September of 2024, there were 18 victims ages 12 to 17.

In October, 21 victims ages 12 to 17. In November, there were allegedly 17 victims ages 9-17.

Court documents allege that Timmerman had coerced juveniles into creating sexual content as early as December of 2021.

Court documents further allege that there were around 300 more social media chats which appeared coercive or threatening in nature, but because messages disappeared after the other party blocked Timmerman, police could not determine whether their contents were illegal.

Police also located 95 files of child pornography on one of Timmerman’s work phones, and 11 files on his other work phone, according to court documents.

Timmerman is scheduled to appear again in Olmsted County Court March 12.

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Police Department arrested a man in what is believed to be the department’s largest ever cyber investigation into coercion, exploitation, and production of child sexual abuse material.

Officers arrested John Timmerman, 43, of Rochester on Tuesday. He faces multiple felony charges including soliciting a child through electronic communication, using a minor in sexual performance/pornographic work, and sexual extortion.

RPD’s Technology Forensic Unit began the investigation last November. RPD says it discovered more than 150 victims in multiple states and countries. According to RPD, detectives expect to identify additional victims as they work through the evidence in the case.

“Sex crimes cases like this are extremely complex and incredibly horrendous, and unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in them,” said Police Chief Jim Franklin via a press release.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and FBI are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Timmerman is scheduled to be arraigned in Olmsted County District Court on February 27.