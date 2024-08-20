Rochester man enters guilty plea in child pornography case

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man pleaded guilty to two of his six child porn possession charges in Olmsted County Court Tuesday.

Jack Richard Landon, 75, was accused of possessing several thousand files of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), or child pornography featuring children ages 1-9, after a search of his computer and multiple hard drives.

According to court documents, the files included 15 images previously identified through “Project VIC,” an international project that reviews child pornography cases and matches known CSAM with duplicates found on perpetrators’ electronics.

Landon was scheduled to begin his jury trial Tuesday, but instead pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography–minor under 14.

According to Landon’s plea agreement, the prosecution and his defense agreed to recommend a “stayed sentence,” or probationary sentence of 24-36 months, plus between 30 and 120 days in jail.

Landon’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 28.



