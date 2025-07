(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester man has died after an overdose on Monday night.

According to RPD, at around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 800 block of 7th Avenue SE where they found an unresponsive man with drug paraphernalia in his lap.

The officers provided lifesaving measures, but the man did not survive.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.