Rochester man dies after deer camp gas explosion, family starts GoFundMe

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is dead after a gas explosion that happened at his deer camp, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser created online.

Mark Ugland was involved in an incident that happened on November 24, the fundraiser’s description said. While preparing to start his heater at the camp, the gases reportedly exploded and over 85% of Ugland’s body was burned.

Ugland was able to call 911 and was transported to Duluth, before being brought to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) in Minneapolis for treatment.

He was then treated in the Burn Unit ICU at HCMC for four and a half days before he died on Thanksgiving Day, November 28.

Ugland’s family was by his side at the time of his death, the GoFundMe’s description said.

Ugland’s family is now accepting donations for his medical bills, utilities, etc. They stated the following in the fundraiser’s description:

“As our hearts are broken, his children are now left to handle what he has left. This will consist of taking care of unsettled medical bills, utilities & debts, etc. Any donations will help us settle this. We intend to make a donation to his favorite organizations with any money that may be left over. Please share this post as you feel comfortable. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all of the love, support, calls, and texts you have shown us, and we know that Mark will live on in all of us for the rest of our lives.”

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, click here.