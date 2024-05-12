Rochester man died after being hit by train

(ABC 6 News) — A 23-year-old Rochester man has died after being hit by a train Friday night.

According to Rochester police, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Civic Center Drive NW and 1 Ave NW. Witnesses told police that the train had crossed the intersection, and the man was hit when he got too close to a passing boxcar. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital – Saint Marys campus where he later died.

While police were responding to that incident, they said a vehicle drove through the blocked off area and backed into an apartment building at 400 1 Ave SW. That driver was arrested and is facing a DWI charge. Nobody was hurt in that crash.