Rochester man dead in Faribault County crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is dead after a crash in Faribault County that happened Wednesday morning, according to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP).

MSP has only identified the man as a 76-year-old who was driving eastbound on I-90 around 8:30 a.m. in Jo Daviess Township.

The car lost control and rolled into the median, and the man was killed, according to MSP. More information is expected to be released by authorities Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story.