Rochester man charged with murder in Villages at Essex Park shooting, held on $1M bail

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man’s charging documents are complete, following a fatal shooting at the Villages at Essex Park July 3.

Ibrahim Abukaar Abdi faces charges of 2nd-degree murder–with intent, not premeditated; 2nd-degree murder–without intent, while committing a felony; 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Abdi is accused of killing 35-year-old Sadik Yusuf last week, then fleeing the scene. He was arrested at the same apartment complex Monday, July 7.

According to court documents, Rochester police found Yusuf with a gunshot wound to his neck outside the 1015 building at the apartment complex on 41st Street NW.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Yusuf died at the scene.

Police allegedly spoke with a man, who said he’d been with Abdi that morning, and had witnessed the shooting.

According to court documents, the man told police he, Abdi, and a third man went to the apartment complex, where Yusuf pulled up in a vehicle and received a bag containing marijuana from Abdi.

The man allegedly told police that Yusuf and Abdi had an argument “over money and disrespect,” and Abdi took a firearm out of a bag and shot Yusuf, then fled.

According to court documents, the other man who was with Abdi that morning left before the shooting, but received calls from Abdi saying he’d had an emergency and was acting “weird” and “different.”

Police used Abdi’s phone number to determine that he was in the 1115 building at Essex Park on July 7, and took him into custody.

According to court documents, Abdi denied being with the two witnesses that day, or anywhere near the apartment building.

When shown surveillance video that directly contradicted him, Abdi allegedly said “Yeah that’s crazy. I don’t remember.”

There was no footage of the shooting itself, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Abdi was convicted of threats of violence and 2nd-degree burglary as a juvenile, which rendered him ineligible to carry a firearm or ammunition.

He is held on $1,000,000 bail, according to Minnesota court records.