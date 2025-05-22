Rochester man charged with impregnating minor

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces charges of fathering a child with a teenager.

Pierre Anthony Travnti Stanifer, 42, was charged Thursday, May 22, with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor age 13-15, and one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration.

According to court documents, in late April of this year, Rochester police spoke with a teenage girl who said Stanifer had impregnated her when she was 15 years old, and had also raped her at one point.

A DNA test of the baby allegedly showed that Stanifer was the father.

According to court documents, Stanifer denied any sexual activity with the juvenile.

Olmsted County judge Lisa R. Hayne released him on $0 bail with conditions, including forfeiting any weapons he owns and avoiding contact with anyone under age 18.