Rochester man charged with DWI, causing 3-vehicle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, Oct. 18, after a three-vehicle crash that injured at least one driver Friday.

According to court documents, Alexander Robert Glynn, 29, was involved in a crash at the intersection of 41st Street NW and West Circle Drive NW around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

Glynn allegedly told officers he was driving southbound on West Circle Drive and failed to yield as he turned eastbound in front of a van, according to court documents.

A third vehicle hit Glynn as he spun out.

According to court documents, Glynn stated that the crash was his fault, as he had turned in front of the van.

A Rochester police officer reported that Glynn showed signs of intoxication, including slow speech, repeating questions multiple times, and unsteady movements, according to court documents.

Another officer asked Glynn to perform field sobriety tests, then breathalyzed him.

A preliminary test came back at 0.257, according to court documents. The legal limit for drivers in Minnesota is 0.08 — less than a third that.

According to court documents, the van’s driver, a woman, reported hand and rib pain from the crash, and was taken to the hospital. Her passenger, a child, was also medically evaluated, but his injuries, if any, were not detailed in court documents.

Glynn was taken to the emergency room for evaluation, the transported to the Connections and Referral Unit (CRU), a local detox unit, according to court documents.

He was taken to the Olmsted County ADC Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Glynn is scheduled to appear again in court Oct. 31.