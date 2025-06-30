Rochester man charged with criminal neglect of vulnerable adult

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was taken into custody Friday for allegedly criminally neglecting a vulnerable adult in his care.

Martin Winston Ebin, 44, faces one charge of criminal neglect, as well as two charges of domestic assault.

According to court documents, Rochester police responded to 2nd Avenue NW on the afternoon of June 27, where they discovered a home filled with heaps of trash and human waste.

Court documents allege that an adult woman was at the top of the stairs. The woman allegedly told police that Ebin had agreed to be her caretaker, and she was ordinarily bedridden and could not walk down the stairs.

She told police that Ebin had punched her during an argument, and she wanted to leave the home.

Officers noted that the woman had been living with Ebin for about six months, and there was more human waste on the upper floor. They contacted social services, and later learned the home had no heat or running water, and limited electricity.

The woman was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for evaluation.

Ebin was medically cleared, then taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. He was released June 30 on his own recognizance, provided he has no contact with the alleged victim and maintains contact with his attorney.