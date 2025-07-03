Rochester man charged with child solicitation, sharing child pornography

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged this week with nine felonies related to sexual exploitation of children.

Christian Duran-Ayala, 24, is accused of posing as a juvenile, soliciting explicit videos and photos from juveniles, then sharing the Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) or child pornography on Kik and Snapchat.

On June 6, Rochester police received three Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) tips allegedly pointing to the 4 1/2 Street NW address where Duran-Ayala lives.

Court documents claim a search of the Kik account alone showed 10,000 chat messages between the Rochester man and juveniles, in which he pretended to be a young boy and asked other juveniles to send him photos.

According to court documents, police searched the home on July 1, where Duran-Ayala allegedly admitted to keeping child pornography on his electronics, as well as soliciting minors to send him explicit recordings.

Court documents claim Duran-Ayala admitted to sharing CSAM on Kik for between one and one-and-a-half years.

He was charged with the following:

Two counts of disseminating child pornography–minor under 14

Three counts of possessing child pornography–minor under 14

One count of use of minors in a sexual performance/pornographic work

One count of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child

One count of distributing via electronic communication material related to sexual conduct with a child

One count of electronically soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.

Duran-Ayala appeared in court July 3, and was released on $0 bail with conditions, so long as he avoids contact with anyone under 18 and does not use the internet or social media.