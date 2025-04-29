Rochester man charged with arson after apartment fire

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester man has been charged following a fire at the Old City Hall Apartment at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 24.

Ellis Doyle Spencer, 24, faces two charges of 1st-degree arson for allegedly intentionally damaging the building with fire or explosives.

If convicted, Spencer faces a maximum sentence of 1-20 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the fire remains under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire, and while there was damage to the building, it was contained to the outside. No residents were displaced by the fire.