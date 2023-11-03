Rochester man charged with 7 counts of criminal sexual conduct involving children

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant after two teenagers told police he had molested them multiple times between 2014 and 2020.

Angel Cruz Rivera, 34, faces five charges of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13, and two charges of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 16.

According to court documents, the alleged attacks took place between 2014 and 2020, beginning when one of the children was 11 or 12, and the other was around 7 years old.

Based on the now-teenagers’ testimony, Olmsted County issued a warrant for Rivera’s arrest on Oct. 30, which was served Nov. 2.

Olmsted County judge Kathy Wallace set Rivera’s bond at $0 with conditions, including no contact with people under age 18, or $250,000 with no conditions.

According to court documents, the case will be prosecuted by the Freeborn County Attorney’s office due to an unspecified conflict with the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office.

Rivera is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 16.