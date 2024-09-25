Rochester man charged in NE knife assault

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday on a charge of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Robert Robinson, 32, is accused of stabbing a man in the side on Northern Hills Drive NE Sept. 15.

According to court documents, a man claimed Robinson stabbed him and displayed a large cut on his left side, “from his arm put down to the bottom of his ribs.”

Rochester police responded to the home and located a knife in a bedroom, and another behind a couch, according to court documents.

Robinson’s next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.