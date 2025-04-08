Rochester man charged in connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is one of five men being charged as alleged members of a Drug Trafficking Organization with connections to a cartel.

Juan Martin Elvira Jr. (36) of Rochester is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The other men charged also reside in parts of Minnesota. They include Erick Emilio Diaz-Aguilar of New Prague, Edward Gonzalez of Hastings, Eric Anthony Rodriguez of St. Paul, and one more suspect who is still at large and pending arrest. They were indicted by a federal grand jury.

According to court documents, the defendants conspired with each other to obtain and distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, with Diaz-Aguilar, a Mexican national, allegedly at the head of the operation. The group has been operating in Minnesota since at least 2024.

Following an investigation, law enforcement seized large amounts of drugs from members associated with the group. They also determined Diaz-Aguilar is associated with and supplied by Sureños, a drug cartel that traffics drugs from Mexico.