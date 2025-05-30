Rochester man charged after allegedly pointing a gun at a group of people

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester man has been charged after allegedly pointing a gun at a group of people on Thursday night.

Darrel Schroeder, 64, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threats of Violence – Reckless Disregard, and Carry a Pistol Under the Influence of Alcohol.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1900 block of 50th Street NW at around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday due to reports of a man with a firearm acting unusual.

Officers located Schroeder lying in the grass with a loaded shotgun next to him.

Neighbors told RPD that Schroeder was at their gathering, left, and returned pointing a gun at them.

Schroeder was taken into custody and is awaiting arraignment.