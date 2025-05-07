Rochester man behind viral racial slur video speaks out

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been a week since the saga of a racial incident at a Rochester park began, sparking public outrage, national media attention, and a police investigation and now the man behind the video has spoken out.

Sharmake Omar is the one who took the now viral video.

Shortly after the video exploded on the internet, the Journie Project, a social justice and youth organization, spoke with Omar about what it was like being behind the camera.

In the interview, Omar talks about how the incident began, when he was visiting the Soldier’s Field playground with his wife and kids.

He says everything seemed innocent, until he began hearing what the woman in the video – identified as Shiloh Hendrix – was saying.

“I see this lady, chasing the child,” Omar says. “For a moment, I thought maybe they’re playing but after I heard the racial slurs that she called. I thought, Oh my gosh.”

That’s when Omar says he pulled out his phone and filmed the original video.

Omar posted it to his personal TikTok page, where it was picked up by a much larger account, and spread like wildfire.

Since then, Omar says he, his family, and his business, have been harassed constantly.

“They posted my address, they posted my phone, my company,” he says. “My driver, I had to tell him to park the truck somewhere safe and go get a hotel.”

Part of that harassment has centered around accusations against Omar of sexual assault stemming from an incident in 2023.

However, those charges were dismissed earlier this year.

At the same time, Omar has received support as well.

One of Monday’s protests was held in support of him and to promote a GoFundMe for him and his family, according to Journie founding director Nashauna Johnson-Lenoir.

Johnson-Lenoir says the event was also intended to move beyond what traditional protests look like.

“We’ve gotta stop doing things the way that we used to do it, you know?” she says. “From a cultural perspective, we’ve gotta start learning each other. We’ve gotta learn boundaries.”

In the interview with Journie, Omar says he is grateful for the support he’s received, and he would do it all over again.

However, he says he questions the arguments against his actions, particularly when it comes to freedom of speech.

“People are telling me shouldn’t speak up. I shouldn’t have posted the video,” he says. “Where is my freedom, where is the freedom of that child?”

To watch the full interview with Omar, click here. (Warning – the video contains strong language.)