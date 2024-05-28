Rochester man arrested after allegedly threatening someone with hatchet

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say he threatened someone with a hatchet, according to Rochester Police Department.

Around 12:27 a.m. Tuesday, RPD responded to a transitional housing facility at 105 North Broadway Ave.

Police say a 22-year-old man was explaining the facility’s rules to Damien Newman, 33, of Rochester. Newman was also listed as a resident of the facility.

During the discussion, Newman allegedly pulled a small hatchet and threatened the other man.

Shortly thereafter, RPD officers located Newman walking near Broadway Ave. N. and 7th St. SW, allegedly with the weapon in his pocket.

Newman was arrested and now faces charges for assault and threats of violence.