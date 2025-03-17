Rochester man arrested on child sexual assault charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant for past child sexual assault charges.

Sebastian August Treichler, 22, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child under age 10 between 2016 and 2021/

According to court documents the child — now a minor under age 15 — told a deputy that Treichler had sexually abused her in Todd County and Olmsted County.

Law enforcement confirmed that Treichler had lived in Stewartville from 2016 to 2018.

According to court documents, Treichler allegedly told police that there had been no sexual contact between him and the child, but then said “if Victim said it happened then he believes it could have happened.”

Treichler appeared in Olmsted County Court on two charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration or contact with child under 13, defendant more than 36 months older.

Judge Kathy Wallace released him on $0 bail with conditions, including no contact with the alleged victim.