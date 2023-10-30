Rochester man arrested in stolen camper

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces charges after being arrested in a stolen RV.

According to Parkin, deputies responded to the storage facility in the 1300 block of Hadley View Court NE around noon Friday, Oct. 27, after a report of a 1979 Winnebago RV with a generator hooked to it.

The storage facility’s manager said it looked as though someone might be living out of the RV.

According to Parkin, deputies ran the vehicle’s plate and determined that it was stolen.

They knocked on the door, but the vehicle’s occupant refused to exit, he added.

When Jeremy Kirkham, 46, of Rochester opened the door, deputies told him he was under arrest, Parkin said, and Kirkham allegedly resisted, causing a “slight struggle” before Kirkham was taken into custody.

Parkin said it appeared that the camper was sold to Watson Recycling some time ago, and had been sitting by the business’ gate when someone took it.

Parkin said Kirkham faces recommended charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obstruction of the legal process.