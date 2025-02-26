Rochester man arrested in RPD’s largest cyber sex crimes case

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Police Department arrested a man in what is believed to be the department’s largest ever cyber investigation into coercion, exploitation, and production of child sexual abuse material.

Officers arrested John Timmerman, 43, of Rochester on Tuesday. He faces multiple felony charges including soliciting a child through electronic communication, using a minor in sexual performance/pornographic work, and sexual extortion.

RPD’s Technology Forensic Unit began the investigation last November. RPD says it discovered more than 150 victims in multiple states and countries. According to RPD, detectives expect to identify additional victims as they work through the evidence in the case.

“Sex crimes cases like this are extremely complex and incredibly horrendous, and unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in them,” said Police Chief Jim Franklin via a press release.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and FBI are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Timmerman is scheduled to be arraigned in Olmsted County District Court on February 27.