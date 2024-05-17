Rochester man arrested in abandoned building

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Thursday night in a former shoe repair store.

Rochester police responded to 908 Broadway Avenue N, the former site of Thee Only Shoe Repair, on a report of a possible burglary at 8:40 p.m. May 16.

According to police, a caller told dispatch men were climbing into the building through a broken window.

Police claim they located 40-year-old Troy Nesler and another individual in the area, and both said they were looking at the building because they were thinking about buying it.

Nesler was taken into custody and faces a recommended charge of 5th-degree drug possession, while the other individual was cited for providing a false name to police.