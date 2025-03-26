Rochester man arrested for failing to fulfill predatory offender registration requirements

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester man has been arrested for failing to fulfill predatory offender registration requirements.

Timmothy Johnson, 31, faces two charges of Predatory Offender – Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.

Johnson previously served a 45-day sentence after being accused of groping a minor more than 10 times. He was also sentenced to 25 years’ probation with the possibility of being re-sentenced to three years in prison if he did not complete the probation without incident.

These new charges stem from Johnson failing to provide his primary and secondary address to a corrections agent or law enforcement authority as he is required to do being a predatory offender.

On Monday, March 24, Investigator Sergeant Jesse Grabau with the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Spring Valley childcare provider who was concerned that Johnson may be unlawfully living next door to her in-home daycare and just a few blocks away from the elementary and high schools.

Grabau spoke with the homeowner who said Johnson had been staying there “about fifty percent of the time” and had been there for about a week straight. The homeowner said Johnson reassured her he was allowed to stay at the home.

Investigator Jordan Heyer then spoke with Johnson who said he was living at his mother’s house in Rochester and had only been visiting the Spring Valley home.

If convicted, Johnson’s charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.