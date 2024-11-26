Rochester man arrested for burglary after entering a home while naked

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday around 7:55 p.m., RPD responded to a burglary complaint in the 2000 block of Woodcrest Lane SW.

According to a press release from RPD, a naked man had entered an unlocked home and told the people who lived there he needed to use the bathroom.

Officers located him inside the home, and he was not making sense and appeared to be high. A neighbor reported the man tried forcing entry into the home as well.

The man was identified as Brody Weinmann, 29, of Rochester. He was transported to the emergency department for evaluation and later transported to jail. Weinmann’s truck was located on top of the guarid rail near the intersection of 20th Street SW and Edgewood Court SW.

Weinmann faces multiple charges including first degree burglary of an occupied dwelling, DWI, and indecent exposure.