Rochester man arrested after stabbing leading to ‘hemorrhagic shock’

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant after a Kwik Trip stabbing.

Wyatt Dahle, 23, faces a charge of 3rd-degree assault–substantial bodily harm.

According to court records, Rochester police responded to the stabbing around 3 a.m. April 19.

A man had a heavily bleeding wound to his forearm, which required a tourniquet. Hospital records show that the man was treated for “hemorrhagic shock” and required resuscitation and blood transfusions.

According to court documents, the man told law enforcement he’d been assaulted by a man, later identified as Dahle.

Officers followed a trail of blood from Kwik Trip to a residence on 10th Avenue in Olmsted County, where two witnesses described getting into a fistfight with Dahle, before he allegedly chased one of them away from the residence with “something shiny in his hand.”

Dahle later contacted law enforcement and said he had fought the stabbing victim using a piece of weather stripping from the bottom of the door.

He claimed the stabbing victim was the aggressor.

Olmsted County issued a warrant for Dahle’s arrest May 7 and took him into custody May 13.

He is held on $20,000 bail with conditions, or $40,000 bail with no conditions.



