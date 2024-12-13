Rochester man arrested after hit-and-run early Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested after an alleged hit-and-run early Friday morning, a release from Rochester Police Department (RPD) said.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. RPD officers were reportedly dispatched to a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Fourth St. SW and Fifth Ave. SW.

According to the release, an officer arrived on scene and found a parked car that was partially on the curb. It was heavily damaged and debris was in the road.

The officer then followed a fluid trail to the intersection of Fifth Ave. SW and Fifth St. SW. They found a street sign that was on the ground, the release said.

Meanwhile, another officer found the suspect’s vehicle with heavy damage near the intersection of 11th Ave. SW and Second St. SW.

The officer then made a traffic stop and arrested the driver, according to RPD.

The suspect was identified by authorities as 25-year-old Jordan Velez-Hammes. He now faces charges for 3rd Degree DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.